air conditioning adviceThe environmental economist Jetske Bouma with a PhD finds it ‘staggering’ that in the National Heat Plan is advised to use at these current temperatures turn on the air conditioner . In a message on LinkedIn the researcher writes off the frustration. “The whole of Europe is working to ensure that people do not buy an air conditioner, but in the Netherlands we happily pretend that nothing is wrong.”

With rising energy prices and the climate crisis in mind, several countries around us are starting to step up measures to reduce energy consumption. For example, France is trying to virtually limit the use of air conditioners. Shops that turn on the air conditioning but keep their doors open will be fined 750 euros. In Italy there is even a maximum limit on air conditioning in government buildings.

The measures are in line with the desire to use energy more sustainably. To clarify: a fan consumes up to thirty times (!) less electricity compared to an air conditioner. The fact that RIVM still prominently advises the use of air conditioning is against the sore leg of environmental economist Jetske Bouma. She works as a program manager at a government agency, but complains in a personal capacity, she emphasizes. ,,I read a news item about the heat plan and thought there was an error in it, but when I went to the RIVM site, I saw that it was indeed real advice. I couldn't believe it," she told this site.

‘Incomprehensible’

The National Heat Plan has been in effect for the whole of the Netherlands since Wednesday. Elderly people who are already in fragile health are especially at risk of dehydration or other life-threatening ailments as a result of the heat. This concerns people with, for example, a heart condition. RIVM especially advises those people to keep a cool head by using curtains, a fan or air conditioning. “I find the latter really incomprehensible,” says Bouma. ,,In Madrid, the air conditioning in public buildings and business spaces may not be lower than 27 degrees and then we will casually say at 25 degrees that you should turn on the air conditioning. I find it disconcerting that a public institution is proposing this as a solution.”



Quote

For people with vulnerable health or who can really handle heat badly, an air conditioning can really offer a solution these days spokesperson RIVM

A spokesperson for the RIVM understands the criticism, but says it works both ways. “It’s not like we say: you have to buy an air conditioner because that’s the only way you can get through these days. We give various tips on how to cool your house, for example with blinds or a fan. In some cases, this is not always possible due to constructional reasons alone. Of course we hope that the owners of an air conditioner use as little energy as possible. For people with fragile health or who really can’t stand the heat, an air conditioner can really offer a solution these days.”

RIVM emphasizes that the Heat Plan is under development and will keep up with the times. “We are conducting a study into how we can permanently improve our communication on this subject. People are always allowed to criticize the Heat Plan. By listening to that too, we can make the plan better.”

Giga problem

For Jetske Bouma, who works with various universities, an adjustment of the advice cannot come soon enough. An email to the RIVM has already been sent. ,,We really have a huge problem to deal with. We are seeing the effects of climate change more and more. This vicious circle will only get worse, especially if we all start buying air conditioners. We have a reality that we have to deal with. That is not fun, but we are not going to solve this problem with an energy-hungry air conditioner. We just make it worse and worse.”

With her message on LinkedIn, which had already been liked more than 1200 times late Wednesday evening, Bouma finally gives a penetrating message to all of us. Why can’t we learn our lessons and finally start greening our cities, de-stoning our gardens, retaining our water, caring for our ecosystems and slowing down our pace to become resilient again? and cope with heat and other adversities?”

More and more air conditioners More and more Dutch households have installed air conditioning in recent years. While 75,000 air conditioners were sold in 2016, there were already 185,000 in August 2020, said Miranda Groot Zwaaftink of the Dutch Association of companies in the field of Refrigeration and Air Treatment (NVKL). “The KNMI predicts that heat waves will become more frequent,” said Lenneke Kuijer of the Eindhoven University of Technology. “In addition, we are increasingly working from home and we increasingly need refrigeration for this. It is therefore logical that the demand for air conditioners is increasing. That is why it is important now to draw attention to this subject. With our ambition to reduce CO2 emissions, we should use less energy, but because there are more air conditioners, the energy demand is increasing. Fortunately, there are other ways to deal with the increasing heat.”

