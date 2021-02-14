The development of Argentine videogames is growing. In addition to studies in provinces such as Santa Fe, Córdoba and Buenos Aires, there are also games indie (independent). Y Promise, by Julián Palacios, is one of them.

The 27-year-old developer was born and raised in Milan, where he lives today. His mother is Argentine and his father, Uruguayan. Palacios used that mix of origins for the game’s story, a “walking simulator” (as Firewatch or The Stanley Parable).

The “walking sim” are games where the narrative prevails over any game mechanics. The idea is that the player has a experience in relation to the environment that surrounds him and that he is not distracted by dynamics that involve him thinking beyond the story that he is trying to convey. Contrary to traditional video games, where there is usually a structure around mechanics.

“Promise is a personal project born from a conversation between a grandfather and his grandson, where you wander through their dreams and memories,” says the description on Steam, where the PC game is by 200 pesos plus taxes.

Influenced by South by Pino Solanas (1988) and Mirror by Andréi Tarkovski (1975), Palacios intermingled some of his history in these dialogues. “I was born and raised in Milan, where I live, the son of an Argentine mother and a Uruguayan father. I still have family in both countries (and also in the rest of the world). When I was little we visited often, now much less ”, he tells Clarion the game developer.

The dynamics of Promise makes us travel a PH whose walls that, up close, have pixel coatings. Meanwhile, we hear memories of someone. “My maternal grandfather (the one who speaks in the game) also lives outside the country, a different country from mine, and Promesa rather than telling a story is precisely about this: of living in the distance, and these interior images that inhabit us ”, explains Palacios.

I have many ideas and I hope I can start working on a project soon, but in the meantime I need to find work as a freelance developer for companies. Julian Palacios Developer

The interesting thing is that the images do not only tell the story of the two of them: they seem relive a past of a time that is no longer.

Palacios worked on the game for 4 years, while studying “New Media” at the Academy of Fine Arts.

“But I would not have been able to finish the development without the help of Domiziano Maselli, who took care of the music, Andrea Cedraro, who helped me finish the 3D modeling part and my brother Martín who collaborated with the animations,” says Palacios.

What and how to count: the challenge

The dynamics of the walking simulators is curious. They look more like a story or “short story”.

“It took me a long time during development to understand what I was doing. At first I only had visual ideas, so I started develop the scenes. The narrative structure took shape as I tried to understand how to put all the material together. Although I liked walking simulators before, I just during the process I realized that I needed to do a walking sim ”, he explains.

At the end of the game you unlock a menu to visit the scenes you did not see. This is because each time the scenes are in a different order, and you never see all the scenes in one session. Julian Palacios Developer

During Promise we can actually interact with very few elements. “It was an experiment: the only thing that interested me at that time was the almost contemplative relationship between the user and the space, and it seemed to me that the interaction was like a distraction. It became a perhaps too extreme choice, but I think it works quite well within what ended up being Promise “, he reaffirms.

It is enough to see some screenshots to understand that contemplation that, in some way, connects with a story that exceeds that particular relationship between a grandfather and his grandson.

