Top football player Quincy Promes is stuck in Dubai because he allegedly caused an accident and then ran away. Some Russian media report this. According to the Amsterdam Public Prosecution Service, it is true that Promes is in custody due to 'a local violation'. The Public Prosecution Service is in contact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about Promes. But the Public Prosecution Service does not want to say whether an extradition request has already been submitted for the star footballer of the Russian Spartak Moscow, who was twice convicted in the Netherlands.

