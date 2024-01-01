Genoa – Almost six years have passed since the press conference to inaugurate the works launched in October 2018. The Marinella reopened its doors – almost in great secrecy – this afternoon (1 January) after overcoming extraordinary storms and pandemics. After having missed three major events such as two editions of Euroflora (2018 and 2022) and the Ocean Race 2024 is therefore the year in which one of the most important symbols of the city and the Levant is returned to the Genoese.

Always set on the cliff that rises at the foot of the Nervi promenade, La Marinella has created great anticipation for the reopening. It is no coincidence that the images of the guests at the tables and the first shots of the decorated room ended up – in just a few minutes – clogging up the stories and social posts of the many Nervo users who published the news on their profiles. From president of the IX Levante municipality Federico Bogliolo who with a selfie in front of the windows overlooking the sea writes: “A 2024 that starts with a bang, La Marinella has opened”.

There were many Genoese people walking on the promenade Nerviese on the occasion of the first day of the year and practically everyone wanted to photograph the open and operational structure.

The first scaffolding from the facade had been dismantled at the beginning of the summer and after making a hole in the opening in July we arrived at this afternoon's surprise.

Nervi walk, La Marinella

The history of Marinella

The complex operation to recover the Marinella structure – built in 1934 and closed for a decade – was possible thanks to a group of partners who gave life to the company La Marinella 1934. In 2017, the concession for the works on ppresenting the project for the recovery and valorisation of the building, then approved by the superintendency. If the initial hypothesis, at the start of the works, was that of a redevelopment intervention only, the damage suffered by atmospheric events had subsequently even led to fears of the possible demolition of the structure, with the consequent risk of losing one of the historical symbols of the tourism of Nervi and Liguria. With a huge financial effort, the group of entrepreneurs decided to save the building instead, preserving not only its historical but also cultural value.

The impressive restyling operation of The Marinella of Nervi is therefore giving back to the neighborhood and to Liguria its jewel with a strong tourist vocation with inside a four-star superior historic residence hotel, a spa, a restaurant, a lounge bar with terrace and a marina with jetty overlooking the sea, paved with the original rock stones found during the works.