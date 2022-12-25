Winter storm Elliot, which has hit the United States since December 23, has killed at least 26 people as of this Sunday (Dec.25, 2022) and left thousands without power.

One of the worst affected cities so far is Buffalo, New York, where approximately 1 meter of snow was recorded on Sunday morning.

O NWS (National Weather Service) reported that the temperature could reach -35 °C in some parts of the USA. More than 1.6 million people were left without power on Saturday morning (Dec. 24).

According to the agency, the country is experiencing an event “which only happens once in a lifetime”🇧🇷 More than 240 million people have already been affected by weather alerts. The number represents 70% of the US population.

More than 9,000 flights have already been canceled in the country since Thursday (23.Dec). THE amtrak, a federal state company for passenger rail transport, has already canceled dozens of trains. In addition, a 50-vehicle pileup in Ohio killed two people and injured others.

This Sunday, more than 55 million people remain under alert of cold winds and freezes. The state of Florida, in the south of the country, recorded the lowest temperatures since 1983.

About 250,000 U.S. homes and businesses have been without electricity service as of 1 p.m. ET, according to data from the energy monitoring project. Power Outage🇧🇷