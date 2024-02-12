There cough after a respiratory infection is common and, in most cases, resolves with time. With the recent attack of respiratory infections across canada, many people suffer from t. postinfectious, or one that lasts for weeks after the initial infection has resolved, according to an article in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).

Prolonged cough: here's what to do

“Reassuring patients that postinfection cough is time-limited and resolves on its own is important and can reduce unnecessary and costly prescriptions, such as asthma medications or antibiotics,” said Dr. Kevin Liang, a family physician and clinical instructor at the Department of Family Medicine, University of British Columbia Hospital, Vancouver, BC. “Most symptoms will improve without medication.”

Key points about postinfectious cough:

The t. Postinfection is common, affecting approximately 11%-25% of adults after a respiratory infection and can last up to eight weeks.

Diagnosis requires early respiratory infection and exclusion of other symptoms of t. postinfectious, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Check for warning signs and the duration of the cough. Symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, excessive shortness of breath, and coughing up blood may require investigation. Warning signs include a history of recurrent pneumonia or a long history of smoking, while t. lasting more than eight weeks requires further evaluation.

There is no good evidence for a drug that works to stop t. postinfectious. Evidence shows little benefit with inhalers or oral medications to treat coughs. These drugs can be quite expensive and also cause unwanted side effects.

Patient reassurance and education are key. Doctors should advise patients to make a follow-up appointment for further investigation if the cough does not resolve within eight weeks or if new symptoms appear.

Hearing a chorus of coughs is typical this time of year. An occasional cough is normal and healthy. One t. that persists for several weeks or causes discolored or bloody mucus to appear may indicate a condition that needs medical attention.

A cough is your body's response when something irritates your throat or airways. An irritant stimulates nerves that send a message to the brain. The brain then tells the muscles in the chest and abdomen to push air out of the lungs to expel the irritant.

While an occasional cough is expected, one that persists may be a sign of a medical problem. At times, it can be very violent. One t. prolonged and vigorous use can irritate the lungs and cause t. even greater. It can also cause insomnia, dizziness or fainting, headaches, urinary incontinence, vomiting and even broken ribs.

A cough is considered “acute” if it lasts less than three weeks. Some of the causes of a t. acute include:

Cold

Influence

Inhaling an irritant, such as smoke, dust, chemicals, or a foreign object

Pneumonia, which is an infection in one or both lungs

Whooping cough

Some common causes of “chronic” cough include:

Allergies

Asthma

Bronchitis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

COVID-19

Croup

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Heart failure

Lung cancer

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Knowing when to see your healthcare team can be difficult. Usually, a benign cough will be short-lived and often associated with a runny nose or cold-like symptoms. In most cases, this type disappears on its own.

Medication is the most common antidote when the cough is acute, causes a lot of discomfort, interferes with sleep, and is not associated with potentially worrisome symptoms. Be sure to follow the dosing instructions on the medication.

To relieve a cough, cough drops or hard candies can help relieve the t. dry and soothe irritated throat. However, do not give them to a child under 6 years of age, due to the risk of suffocation. Also, consider taking a teaspoon of honey.

Other ideas include:

Eating chicken soup and noodles.

Get plenty of rest.

Use a cool mist humidifier or take a warm shower to moisturize the air.

Drink warm liquids, such as broth, tea, or lemon juice, to soothe your throat.

Avoid tobacco smoke.

Antibiotics may not be part of your treatment plan. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections, such as pneumonia, but do not help viral illnesses, such as colds, flu, and most strep throats.

Talk to your healthcare team if you start coughing up thick, green to brown sputum, with fever and chills. If you have chest pain or feel like you can't breathe, call 911.

Coughing is best known as a sign of a problem in the body. However, coughing can be a simpler problem.

A cough usually indicates irritation in the lungs or airways. The irritation activates the nerves that connect to our brain, telling our body to push it out. It's your body's reflex trying to push out something that shouldn't be there.

If you have a new t. accompanied by other symptoms such as a runny nose and congestion, or if you have a fever, you may consider wearing a mask and taking a COVID-19 test to ensure you are keeping those around you safe. If you have any other concerns, please consult your healthcare team to discuss them.

Pay attention . Although most coughs are usually mild, they can make you feel sick. Trying the last resort is tempting, but the best thing you can do is take care of yourself. Get rest, drink fluids, and keep the air around you moist. Also, remember to wash your hands often.

If your child has a cough, you might immediately think it's COVID-19, but it's a common winter symptom, a pediatrician says.

Dr. Mona Patel of Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers some advice on what to do as your baby develops.

Congestion and postnasal drip will make coughing worse, especially during naps or at night while sleeping, so try to keep your nasal passages as clear as possible.

A cool-mist humidifier in your child's bedroom will help moisten the airways to reduce coughing caused by postnasal drip.

Give your child plenty of liquids such as water or juice. Warm, decaffeinated tea can also help relieve ticklishness. If your child doesn't want to drink, he should try a Popsicle, Patel suggested in a hospital news release.

A spoonful of honey before bed can coat your throat and relieve pain. However, never give honey to children under 1 year old and it is not recommended for children under 2 years old. In younger children, honey can cause botulism, a fatal disease.

Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen can keep children with fevers comfortable. Never give your child cough or cold medicine. They are not effective for young children and can cause dangerous side effects, warns the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For little ones who don't yet know how to blow their nose, use saline nasal drops and a bulb aspirator to suction out runny noses. Patel recommends seeing your child's doctor if the cough doesn't improve or in these situations:

Appears within the first weeks of life.

T. with fever lasting more than five days.

One t. which has lasted for eight weeks.

One t. which worsens by the third week.

Associated difficulty breathing or wheezing.

Night sweats, weight loss, coughing up blood.

T. dry or oily, without wheezing or rapid breathing, day or night.

T. and stuffy nose that persist for more than 10 days without improving.

The test is the only way to know if it is caused by COVID. Whether or not you think your child has COVID-19, if he or she has trouble breathing, is unresponsive or is unable to eat or drink, seek immediate medical attention, Patel said.