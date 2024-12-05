One of the largest exhibitions of the Hawaiian Paul Pfeiffer (Honolulu, 1966) lands at the Guggenheim in Bilbao. Under the title ‘Prologue to the history of the birth of freedom’, we find two rooms of the museum with a truly attractive setup, playing with dimensions and the ability to capture attention from the macro to the micro (and vice versa). A truly effective formula to immerse ourselves in various reflections that will invade us throughout the journey. What is there and what is not there, what is seen and what is not, what is known and what is unknown… And a long etcetera of contrasts that place us in the permanent unknown, of course, within the recognizable or familiar. Related news standard Yes Paul Pfeiffer, the great manipulator: ‘delete’ Muhammad Ali, ‘decapitate’ Michael Jackson and ‘sanctify’ Justin Bieber Nativity Polished standard No Daughter of the nationalist politician Miren Arzalluz, new general director of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao ABCThrough thirty works that cover part of his career and help us understand him as a great contemporary plastic philosopher, the journey begins with some of his most iconic pieces, many from the late nineties, early from the two thousand, which we can identify with idols and identity, to other recent ones that bring us closer to cultural aspects related to the colonies and identity customs of the territories (in this case, English). In short, what is true is that Pfeiffer traps us in a reflective loop about excessive exposure to the media, mass culture, celebrities and the absurd idolatry that surrounds contemporary society, taking it to the limit in the construction of a sculpture of Justin Bieber made as a religious wooden carving.Resonate in the headThe ‘Twilight of the Idols’ by Friedrich Nietzsche comes to our mind repeatedly throughout the visit, because in the same way as the philosopher told us how no one comes out of the fall of success well and destroyed any concept about politics, religion or even morality, Pfeiffer makes us immerse ourselves in it in a way so graphic that it scares. Nietzsche and Pfeiffer remind us that the human being, positioned where That is, it ends up condemned to ostracism, oblivion or self-decay, sometimes bordering on the ridiculous, especially if we decontextualize it from the moment. This reminds us of other artists such as the Spanish Enrique Marty, who with his language also subjects us to this type of obsessive pressure on our destiny and that of everyone we now venerate. Returning to the impeccable assembly of this exhibition curated by Clara Kim, in collaboration with Marta Blàvia from the Guggenheim-Bilbao, it is desirable to notice the series of gadgets from past decades that help to decontextualize and contribute to the way we look at these idols. , or those shapes, which have nothing to do with what they represented at the time they were immortalized. Look at camera. From top to bottom, ‘Live from Neverland’ (2006); ‘Cross Hall’, 2008; and ‘Justin Bieber’s Torso’ (2018) Paul PfeifferWe could highlight many pieces beyond Bieber’s torso, such as the images of ‘The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’, in which we will not be able to recognize any of the photographed NBA players, the boxing videos in which the omission of one of the opponents borders on the ridiculous in terms of gesture, and the relevance of the fight itself in ‘The Long Count’, as well as the game of images with the symmetry effect that hypnotizes us in ‘Maldad en vivo’. What is clear is that Pfeiffer is a multidisciplinary, multifaceted, intelligent artist with an ironic sense of humor that helps him face his reflections in a simpler way than with the direct crudeness of making us see the loss of time, identity and energy that it takes for us to worship the idols of the masses who, in another context, and with minimal movement or intervention, are nothing more than anonymous individuals (or anonymous situations with a complex explanation that can even be ridiculous).Paul Pfeiffer ‘Prologue to the story of the birth of freedom Guggenheim Museum. Bilbao. Avenida Abandoibarra, 2. Commissioner: Clara Kim. Until March 16, 2025. Four stars. It is key that, when reading his work, we pay attention to why and where he manipulates these images, because that is where this duality between idealizing or perverting any of them occurs. ; Whether it is a person or an icon, it reveals to us that they are nothing more than roles that are played in mass culture, or that we attribute to them as spectators, almost artificial, that encourage us to live in a world of lies or, as we would say in full 21st century and how we are living daily, how we submit ourselves and our neighbors to a great ‘posturing’.

