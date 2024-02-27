Porsche immediately in command

The 2024 season has also officially begun for the WEC with the first two sessions of Prologue held on Monday in Qatarwhich this weekend will host the first round of the world championship with the 1812 km of Lusail. During the day the Hypercars finally took to the track, although only three of them achieved their first times during the morning. This is because of the five teams (between Hypercar and LMGT3) they had all the necessary equipment available to be able to carry out the first rounds, thanks to the delays in the delivery of materials due to the geopolitical tensions taking place in the Red Sea and the difficulties experienced by ships in crossing the Suez Canal. The fact remains that the ones who dominated the session were the Porsche-Jota, both at the top of the rankings. She achieved the best overall time and was #12 in 1:41.822 thanks to the performance of Norman Born, faster than his teammates Will Stevens and Callum Ilott. Following, with a delay of just over a second, the other Porsche of the Rasmussen/Hanson/Button trio. Isotta-Fraschini third, despite the long time spent in the pits for checks after a gearbox problem. Behind him are all the pilots

Prologue Qatar 2024: first session (Hypercar)

POS. # CLASS PILOTS CAR GAP 1 12 Hypercars Stevens-Ilott-Born Porsche 963 1:41.822 2 38 Hypercars Button-Hanson-Rasmussen Porsche 963 +1,384 3 11 Hypercars Cottingham-Costa-Saucy Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C +4.106

Toyota further back, Ferrari 2nd

Porsche-Jota still protagonist in the second session, and once again with the #12 at the top of the timesheets 1:40.541. This time it was Callum Ilott who achieved the best performance, with a smaller gap to the team Ferrari 499P #50. In particular, Antonio Fuoco he set a lap just over a tenth slower than the Porsche 963, still putting himself ahead of the second Hypercar from the Jota team. In a session interrupted several times by the red flag, the 6th place of the Ferrari AF Corse #83 is worth highlighting, but above all the Toyota out of the top-10even if the afternoon session was mainly used to accumulate the greatest number of laps available, without aiming for the fastest lap.

Prologue Qatar 2024: second session (top 10)