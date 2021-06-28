The technical alliance between Honda and General Motors begins to have its first effects, for now in the form of an announcement. Honda has in fact made it known that in 2024 it will arrive, initially in the United States, an electric SUV based on GM electric technology. It will be the first of the many electrified vehicles that will lead the Japanese brand to be fully battery-powered (relative to the North American market) by 2040.

With a classic Japanese style regarding the choice of the name of the ‘prototype’, Prologue in fact, it is understood that this will be only the beginning of a wide-ranging electrified strategy. But apart from the black background image we used for the cover of the article, absolutely nothing is known about what the vehicle will look like, nor in terms of style (apart, of course, the macrosegment which will be that of sport utility vehicles) nor in relation to the details of the technical data sheet (autonomy, performance, habitability, software).

However, it is known that it will be the first model resulting from the marriage of interest with General Motors: the platform and transmission will be designed by the American group, as well as the batteries that will use Ultium technology.. On the same basis, another Acura-branded SUV will also be born. Honda will share the e: Architecture platform for GM. Dave Gardner, Honda’s executive vice president for the US market, said that “Prologue will provide customers with a battery electric SUV with the excellent functionality and spaciousness they have come to expect from Honda. Our strategy is focused on introducing a higher percentage of hybrids in the main segments in the short term, to then achieve a volume of sales that can push the offer until the introduction of Prologue“.