Tver. 200 kilometers from Moscow. This former paradise of Tsarist Russia is healthier identified below the identify of “Proletarka”. To be translated as “proletarian”. This industrial advanced started to deal with its textile employees in 1910, however the arrival of Russian Chinese language textiles within the Nineties devastated the mannequin metropolis. At this time we reside there in nice poverty. “On the time, there have been carpets and mirrors on the hallway partitions, every thing was in excellent situation”, laments a 69-year-old retiree. “It looks like we’re nonetheless dwelling on the finish of the nineteenth century, when in actuality it is already the twenty first century, it is a ready-made, free movie set”, provides one other retiree.

For guides and historians, there are two camps: those that suppose that every thing must be razed and a contemporary neighborhood constructed. The others, who need it to turn into a monument of structure, to be rebuilt and guarded. However “Proletarka” is much from being an remoted case. A 3rd of the Russian housing inventory requires main overhaul. Vladimir Putin has made the housing disaster in Russia one in all his main nationwide initiatives. The target: to create 120 million m² by 2024.