The finalist of the musical reality show “Star Factory” Prokhor Shalyapin responded to the appearance of his naked photos on the Internet. His comment is quoted Regions.

It is noted that earlier on the Internet there were photos where the naked singer is taking a shower. The artist stated that he had nothing to do with their distribution, suggesting that one of his fans could be behind it. At the same time, he noted that this situation is standard for a public figure.

“If none of the stars had leaked such explicit photos, we would hardly have ever heard of Paris Hilton. She launched a whole PR campaign around an adult film that she allegedly accidentally posted on the Internet. Her resonant stunt, as we know, was later repeated by model Kim Kardashian and even Ksenia Sobchak,” the singer said.

Earlier in July, Chaliapin sunbathed half-naked on vacation and showed the photo to fans.