Russian singer Prokhor Shalyapin told how much he spends on utilities while living in a Stalinist house in Moscow. It turned out that the payment of the bills was controlled by the artist’s mother. This is reported by the Teleprogramma.pro portal.

According to Chaliapin, every month he pays up to ten thousand rubles for utility services. This amount includes bills for cold and hot water supply, heating, electricity and a landline telephone, which the artist does not use. The singer noted that he has no debts, unlike some neighbors, who owe more than half a million rubles.

The artist also said that in comparison with other countries, he does not give much money for a communal apartment. “In the world, in Europe, in America, housing services are much more expensive for people. For Moscow apartments, this is an adequate price. My mother in Volgograd pays eight thousand rubles a month, ”explained Chaliapin. The singer stressed that he did not complain about the situation and was satisfied with the living conditions.

In November 2020, Chaliapin spoke about his great-aunt, who encroached on his apartment and offered to rewrite the property to her for safety. The reason for the conversation was the singer’s popularity associated with the news about his personal life. It turned out that up to this point, Chaliapin had not communicated with a relative for a long time.

