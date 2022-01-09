Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is implementing capital projects valued at 43 million dirhams to replace the fences of the Arabian Oryx Reserve, with an area of ​​75 km, and the eastern part of the Qasr Reserve, with an estimated area of ​​35 km, in addition to the Ramla Nature Reserve, with an area of ​​109.08 km, and the Delfaiya Reserve, with an area of ​​68 km.

The coming months will witness the provision of an electronic monitoring system to monitor environmental violations, which is one of the most important measures that will contribute to raising the level of accuracy of the data recorded by the monitors, which are analyzed to arrive at statistics on the causes of environmental violations.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi clarified that the electronic monitoring system will benefit decision makers in making the right decisions, and work will be done to train the monitors on the regulatory system with the authority to monitor violations in order to facilitate procedures and speed up the violation of the relevant department and to ensure the accuracy of information and the establishment of an accurate database on the number and type of violations observed.

During the past year, the patrols of the protection of the wild environment monitored 1900 environmental violations, during 29,700 patrols that worked on monitoring natural reserves. Antelope.

Irregularities

The authority indicated that the violations are divided into 8 categories, so that observers can register them and know the resulting environmental impact. During the past year, 4 environmental violations were issued in the Al Ain region, which were referred to the Judicial Department during the year 2020. The largest number of violations that were monitored was last year. Violation of monitoring “Sawyat” hunting tools, and the highest percentage of violations were monitored in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, estimated at 92.5% of the total other violations. The accidents also led to the death of 5 animals and the injury of 5 animals. These animals varied between antelopes, gazelles and other endangered animals. Logging violations were recorded at a rate of 5.4%, with an average of 104 trees logged during the last year.