The intention is to make Acredita no Primeiro Passo viable, which seeks to facilitate relocation in the job market

Congress is analyzing 2 projects to open a new supplementary credit in this year’s Budget to make the program viable “Believe in the First Step”, which seeks to include families registered in CadÚnico (Single Registry of Social Programs) in the job market. They are:

PLN 24th 2024 – proposes to open a credit of R$ 37 million;

PLN 23rd of 2024 – allocates R$29 million in credit to the program.

According to the government, the program seeks to create opportunities for productive inclusion, increased income through work, quality of life and social participation for families in situations of socioeconomic vulnerability registered with CadÚnico.

The credits must be used for professional qualification actions so that people increase their chances of re-entering the job market or starting their own business.

These actions will be offered in partnerships made by the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger and established in partnership with States, Federal District, city halls, public organizations, employer sectors and civil society, with the objective of overcoming exclusion and promoting socioeconomic autonomy.

If approved, the money will be taken from the Ministry of Education’s contingency reserve.

INDIGENOUS

Another part of the resources will be used to pay the country’s contribution to the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Brazil has never made payments to the fund, although it made an initial agreement in 1999. Most of the resources for the project are also expected to come from the Ministry of Education’s contingency reserve.

The projects will still be analyzed by the Joint Budget Committee and then by the plenary of Congress.

With information from Chamber Agency.