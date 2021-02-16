D.he Lockdown shuts down the cinemas, winter freezes the streets. These are the best conditions for a cozy play of light in your own four walls. What do you need for that? A comfortable sofa, of course, slippers and a blanket too. But above all, the right hardware. Which projector fits in which environment? We have targeted three models, representative of the most important device classes. Entry-level devices are available at prices around 300 euros. In return, you get projectors that also do useful things in the office, such as throwing a Powerpoint presentation on the wall. For upscale video fun, however, we recommend more sophisticated. Models that cope with contemporary resolutions in Ultra HD, that support all common image frequencies and translate them into fluid motion sequences, cover a wide range of colors, illuminate the screen with sufficient brightness and display even the brightest and darkest parts of the image with strong contrasts.

A device that promises such properties and still doesn’t cost a fortune is called the W 2700 and comes from Benq. It is available for 1500 euros; its latest version, called the W 2700 i, costs 300 euros more and offers an additional dongle that can be plugged into one of the two HDMI connections and thus enables streaming services. The small outboard engine brings Android TV into play, so it shows a similar user interface as the Android TVs from Sony and Philips, taps all common media portals via WiFi and supports voice control. The device, which weighs around four kilograms, generates the images with a DLP chip, i.e. a semiconductor that makes microscopic mirror elements blink on its surface, one for each image dot. 1920 by 1080 mini reflectors gather there. So that the grid becomes four times as fine Ultra HD resolution, the chip shows each individual image several times one after the other, each time shifted by one pixel with an optical trick. XPR is the technical abbreviation for this solution.