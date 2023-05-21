The Mazatlán City Council will face un financially difficult second semester because he is committed to collect and pay 544 million pesos this year for lost lawsuits in administrative, labor, civil, agrarian, collective action and amparo matters. Mayor Édgar González said yesterday during a conference that the commune faces 2,466 complaints, of which 1,558 are of an administrative nature. The most recent ruling issued by a judge forces him to pay 190 million pesos for land occupied in 2015 to trace the current Cristóbal Colón avenue. In this context, The City Council is ‘bogged down’ with hundreds of complaints that began to be promoted since 2003, but it was in 2017 when they were triggered and that suspiciously the legal team of previous administrations failed to resolve in favor or simply did not attend. Now, the consequences must be faced by this administration, which was shaping up to play a better role towards the citizens.

And the mayor Édgar González is right in saying that The money that you will disburse to settle the demands is not yours or the City Council, it belongs to all citizens who with the payment of their contributions make the Public Treasury work. Given this scenario, surely there will not be enough money to carry out more public works in popular neighborhoods that the citizens demand make public services more efficient, improve public safety and provide better tools to workers. Surely the progress that was projected for the city this year will be affected because there will be no resources, since the commune will have to liquidate those 544 million pesos. The mayor already has the guarache on so as not to be thorned and the arguments in case of facing claims from the citizenry.

Yesterday the president of lThe Political Coordination Board in the State Congress, Feliciano Castro, who addressed the issue of the UAS together with other deputies who accompanied him. The conference that he gave to representatives of the media was to ask, as he has done on other occasions, the rector of the highest house of studies, Jesús Madueña, to open the accounts so that they are supervised by the Superior Audit of the State, since it is their obligation to render accounts. Castro reiterated that it is not political persecution as Madueña denounced on April 21 in the port during the inauguration of FeliUAS 2023, it is just applying the law.

And where Everything is a party is on the beach in the municipality of Escuinapa. Residents and tourists are celebrating another year at Las Cabras. Thousands of families gather under the palapas to enjoy the sea during the day and at night to attend concerts by singers and musical groups. Mayor Blanca Estela García has complied with the protocols to honor the sovereigns. Let’s hope that after the party they raise awareness and get up to date with the payments in public services so that there are no failures in the supply of drinking water or in the garbage collection service.

