The early legislative elections in Portugal, held this Sunday (10), point to a change in the country's political scenario, with the victory of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) and the strengthening of Chega, a conservative right-wing party.

According to projections released by the main Portuguese television stations, the AD obtained between 27.6% and 33% of the votes, followed by the Socialist Party (PS), which had governed the country since 2015, with between 24.2% and 29%. Chega, which in the 2022 elections had received 7.18%, jumped to third place, with between 14% and 21.6%.

Projections indicate, however, that none of the parties may have managed to achieve an absolute majority in parliament, which has 230 deputies. This means that it will be necessary to form alliances to guarantee governability. The AD, which brings together the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Social Democratic Center (CDS) and the Liberal Initiative (IL), will be able to count on the support of Chega, which has already signaled its willingness to negotiate.

The PS, in turn, will have difficulty repeating the “contraption”, the agreement it made with left-wing parties in previous elections. The Bloco de Esquerda (BE) and the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) lost votes and deputies, and Livre, a new environmental party, managed to elect a small bench for the first time, according to projections.

The elections were called after the resignation of socialist Prime Minister António Costa, in November 2023, amid a corruption investigation involving his office. Costa, who had been in office since 2015, was accused of favoring an energy company in a public contract.

The main issues that mobilized Portuguese voters were the housing crisis, low wages, lack of healthcare and corruption. Portugal is the poorest country in Western Europe, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita of 23,200 euros, according to 2022 data.

According to CNN, voter turnout was 51.96% as of 4pm (local time), an increase of 6.3% compared to the last legislative elections, in 2022. The final projection indicates an abstention rate of between 40. 5% and 46.5%, the lowest since 2009.