From: Florian Naumann, Max Schaefer

Mayor Franziska Giffey and her SPD are under pressure: the Berlin elections are about to be repeated. When are projections and results available?

Last polls before the Berlin election : The CDU could replace the SPD around Mayor Franziska Giffey as the strongest party.

Time schedule : Extrapolations and the first results of the redial will be available from around 6.30 p.m.

All Projections and results for Berlin election see this News ticker. All developments and current voices relating to the vote can be found in our election ticker.

+++ 5.25 p.m.: Will the TV stations be able to publish the forecasts and projections for the Berlin re-election today at 6 p.m. without a stomach ache? The talk round at Phoenix has some concerns. In 2021, hours after the first numbers were published, people were still queuing in front of the polling stations.

“I have read that it can be similar again today, because someone in the polling station decides when it is no longer allowed to queue,” says Bundestag reporter Hans-Gerd von Fallois. “I find that very adventurous, because everyone has cell phones these days and can take a look,” he complains. Political scientist Thorsten Faas reassured. “We’ve seen that before,” he says, “that’s normal electoral legislation, if you’re there at 6 p.m. you can vote.”

Berlin election: forecasts and projections possible on time today?

+++ 4.35 p.m.: As things stand, the first forecasts for the Berlin election should be available at 6 p.m., as is generally the case: there have apparently been no major glitches in the course of the election so far, and there seems to be no reason why the polling stations should close at 6 p.m. “We are very satisfied with what we saw,” said Vladimir Prebilic, head of the delegation of the international election observers of the Council of Europe, in an initial assessment. The first extrapolations usually follow around 6:30 p.m. Track everyone Developments on the Berlin election 2023 in our live ticker.

In the House of Representatives election in September 2021, which was declared invalid, citizens were still queuing in front of the polling stations long after voting had ended. However, an initial result may already be emerging: the turnout at 12 p.m. was slightly lower than in 2021. 25.1 percent of those eligible to vote had gone to the polls by noon. In 2021 it was 27.4 percent at this point. However, this figure comes from the federal elections held in Berlin at the same time.

Update from Sunday, February 12, 7:41 a.m.: Today the time has come: Berliners can vote again in the repeat election. Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Extrapolations and first results should be available around 6.30 p.m. Follow everything in our live ticker for the Berlin election.

Berlin election: When will there be projections and results?

Preliminary report from Saturday, February 11th: Berlin – Only a year in office, the Senate has to look after the governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) put it to the vote again. Due to breakdowns in the election of the Berlin House of Representatives in 2021, the election will be repeated at the behest of the judge. In the election on February 12, 2.4 million eligible voters can therefore again decide which parties will move in and how many seats they will get.

Franziska Giffey and her Senate are under pressure in the new Berlin election. All three parties in the coalition of SPD, greens and left could, according to a survey of Research group elections lose votes compared to 2021. However, the situation is not very clear: According to one Civeysurvey from February 10, 2023, the SPD could improve slightly.

The continuation of the alliance is loud Survey however still possible. However, the CDU clearly wins and is the strongest force in all surveys before the re-election. The FDP but cannot benefit from the weakness of the Senate parties and may even have to worry about moving back.

By the strength of CDU top candidate Kai Wegner could even replace Giffey as governing mayor. According to current polls, the Union could enter into a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. Participation of the FDP is also possible. Another mathematical option is an alliance of CDU, FDP and Greens, however CDU boss Wegner excluded cooperation with the Greens. Background are the demands of the Greens in the field of transport policy.

Will CDU candidate Kai Wegner replace Franziska Giffey (SPD) as mayor after the Berlin election? At least in polls, the Christian Democrats lead. (Archive photo) © Fabian Sommer/dpa

When are projections and results available?

The polling stations for the Berlin election on February 12 are also open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. As soon as the vote is over, the poll workers start counting the votes. At 6 p.m., ARD and ZDF also publish the first forecasts. The first projections will be available from around 6.30 p.m.

The state returning officer announces the provisional official final result as soon as all votes have been counted. The Live ticker keeps you up to date. This is usually the case in the late evening or at night. (ms)