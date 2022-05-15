Home page politics

Magdalena Fuerthauer

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a new state parliament will be elected on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The first projections and forecasts are eagerly awaited.

State elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: On May 15, 2022, people are asked to go to the polls.

Official results are available from Sunday, but a survey sees them CDU just ahead.

This News ticker on the projections and forecasts for the state elections in NRW 2022 is continuously updated.

Update from May 15, 12:45 p.m.: In the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Bielefeld, according to dpa, by 10 a.m. on Sunday, 30.6 percent of those entitled to vote had already voted in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. In Essen, the turnout at around 12 p.m. was 25 percent, as the city announced on its website. The city of Dortmund has also already announced the first figures on voter turnout: So far, as of 10.45 a.m., almost 10.8 percent of those eligible to vote have voted.

Projections and prognosis for the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: the result is known on Monday morning

May 15 update at 10:27 am: The provisional official result of the 2022 NRW election is expected to be announced early Monday morning. The first forecasts will probably be published when the polling stations close at 6 p.m. They are based on local election polls.

The city of Cologne is already registering a higher voter turnout on this election Sunday morning than in the previous election at the same time. Across NRW in 2017, this was a total of 65.2 percent.

PHOTOMONTAGE: state elections in NRW. Hendrik Wuest (CDU) or Thomas Kutschaty (SPD)? The race between the top candidates in the 2022 state elections on May 15th. in NRW is tight. Thomas KUTSCHATY, top candidate of the NRW SPD and chairman of the SPD state parliamentary group, and SPD top candidate for the 2022 state elections, in front of his campaign bus, © IMAGO/Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON

The fact that NRW has long since ceased to be the “home state” of the SPD is shown by the fact that the CDU and SPD have alternated in government in recent years. In 2017, the CDU and FDP formed a coalition; in the previous legislative period, a red-green alliance was at the helm. In some of the most recent NRW election polls, it was not enough for a red-green majority. Many are assuming a head-to-head race between CDU Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst and SPD challenger Thomas Kutschaty.

“Small federal election”: projections and forecasts for the 2022 NRW election

Update from May 15, 9:10 a.m.: The eagerly awaited state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia have begun. The polling stations have been open since 8 a.m. Around 13 million people are entitled to vote in the most populous federal state. The first forecast of the outcome of the election is expected shortly after the polling stations close at 6 p.m. Among the state elections this year, the NRW election is the most important indicator for the federal parties and the governing traffic light coalition under SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Because of the large number of those entitled to vote, it is also known as the “small federal election”.

State elections in NRW: First projections and forecasts from Sunday

First report from May 14, 8 p.m.:

Düsseldorf – On Sunday, May 15th, the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will take place. Around 13.2 million people are allowed to cast their votes, whether in advance by postal vote or directly on site with the ballot paper at the ballot box. The first official extrapolation of the outcome of the election is expected around 6.30 p.m. on Sunday. However, the first forecasts based on representative surveys for the NRW elections could already come in during the course of the day.

Projections and prognosis for the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: the survey sees the CDU ahead of the SPD

It is still unclear how things will continue in the state that Armin Laschet has ruled for years from Sunday. However, polls indicate a head-to-head race between the CDU’s top candidate Hendrik Wüst and his opponent Thomas Kutschaty (SPD). In a survey by the Insa Institute, the CDU is even predicted to have a slight lead. According to this, she should get 32 ​​percent of the votes on Sunday, while the SPD gets 28 percent. Such a result would be somewhat better for the CDU than previous polls had led us to believe.

CDU SPD FDP Green AfD 32 percent 28 percent 8 percent 16 percent 7 percent 33 percent 31.2 percent 12.6 percent 6.4 percent 7.4 percent Hendrik Wust Thomas Kuchaty Joachim Stamp Mona Neubauer Martin Vincentz

The approval values ​​of the other parties and candidates in North Rhine-Westphalia remain unchanged in this Insa survey: The Greens should therefore come in third place with 16 percent, the FDP comes to eight percent, the AfD to seven. The left would fail with three percent at the five percent hurdle.

Video: What you need to know about the state elections in NRW 2022

State elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: projections and forecasts on Sunday

It is still unclear which party will nominate the future prime minister. According to the survey, however, the current black-yellow government coalition would no longer have a majority. The first forecasts on Sunday should provide information about this. Incidentally, a prognosis is a post-election survey that is then applied to all eligible voters according to statistical characteristics. An extrapolation, on the other hand, refers to the first results from individual constituencies and can therefore only be prepared after the elections have closed.

The result of the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia can therefore be eagerly awaited. The last rallies of the top candidates on Friday, including in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf, marked the end of the election campaign. They were supported by the nationwide leaders of their parties. (mef/afp/dpa)