The Income and Expenditure Assessment Report for the third 3rd bimester, released this Friday, 21st, by the Ministries of Finance and Planning, includes revisions in revenue expectations and expenditure projections until the end of this year, in comparison with the report published in May.

The forecast for spending on social security benefits in 2023 rose by R$2.4 billion, to R$867.2 billion. The projection for personnel payments and social charges fell by R$1.9 billion, to R$362.1 billion. Expected spending on subsidies and subsidies was R$ 1.2 billion higher, rising to R$ 23.7 billion. The estimated values ​​for the payment of precatories and judicial sentences fell by R$ 600 million, to R$ 25.6 billion.

On the revenue side, the estimate for dividend income from state-owned companies fell by R$3.1 billion, to R$49.5 billion. Already forecast revenues with concessions rose R$ 1.7 billion, to R$ 9.2 billion. The report also shows that the projection for revenue from royalties this year decreased by R$ 1.2 billion, to R$ 102.2 billion.