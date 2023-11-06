At the top of the Chamber, a message called for justice for victims of “the biggest environmental crime in the history of Brazil”

On the 8th anniversary of the collapse of the Fundão dam in Mariana (MG), images and phrases were projected on the National Congress building, in Brasília, about the disaster. “We will not forget Mariana. […] 8 years of the biggest environmental crime in the history of Brazil. We still want justice“, said the projections at the top of the Chamber of Deputies. In 2015, a wave of mud with mining waste killed 19 people and caused environmental destruction in the Rio Doce and in cities in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. The Anglo-Australian mining company BHP Billiton controls, with Vale, the mining company Samarco, responsible for operating the dam. The law firm that represents 700,000 people affected by the disruption is asking for the payment of R$230 billion in compensation.