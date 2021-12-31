Election year, like the one that’s just starting, tends to keep the economy awake. Uncertainties about how the worsening political climate will influence the business environment historically dictate investment decisions, company strategies and market mood. But something new will happen. In 2022, part of the country has seen the electoral dispute more as a factor of hope than fear.

Thanks to the tragic administration of the government by Jair Bolsonaro, a president of medieval thought and primitive behavior, the prospects for post-election Brazil are brighter. Without him and his troupe in charge, obviously. Communism’s antipetismo and war on terror – which refer to Don Quixote’s madness against the windmills – no longer convince the thinking wing of the ex-pocketnarist base. Few believe in the president, almost no one believes in the seller of illusions Paulo Guedes. Not even the evangelicals, a group faithful to the election of the Messiah in 2018, follow with the same faith. According to PoderData, the statistics division of Poder 360, 37% of this group consider the current administration to be bad or terrible.

It is not difficult to understand the reasons that deteriorate government approval and that fuel hopes for a change in management. Evangelicals, Catholics, Spiritualists and atheists share the same pain. They also lose their jobs. They disburse more, without distinction, to consume and settle the bills. They pay the same price for shopping at the supermarket. They are outraged, regardless of belief, at the anti-vaccination discourse, the contempt for life, the chronic denial, the inability to politically articulate (other than the explicit purchase of parliamentarians) and the veneer of anti-corruption rhetoric in corruption cases that involve your last name.

It is true that what is bad can always get worse, especially when it comes to Brazil, but the political and economic scenario tends to improve the closer the end of this government is. Some populist jolt should happen, but the post-Bolsonaro horizon, whether with Lula, Moro, Doria or Ciro, is encouraging. For the country and for the economy, Bolsonaro’s best Brazilian Aid will be his farewell.

