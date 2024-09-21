Home policy

Israel’s army says it is attacking hundreds of Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. © Marwan Naamani/dpa

The mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continues during the night. Once again, missiles are flying towards northern Israel. The sirens are blaring.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – According to Israeli military sources, rockets have again been fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. Around ten missiles have been identified that were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the Israeli army announced overnight. Most of them were intercepted. Israel’s air force said it had previously attacked around 110 Hezbollah militia positions in southern Lebanon in a series of attacks during the night, including operational rocket launch pads and “terrorist infrastructure”. Around 400 targets have been attacked since the afternoon.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in the evening that “extensive attacks” had been carried out in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah’s preparations to bombard Israeli territory had been detected. In view of the escalation, the armed forces imposed increased restrictions on people in the north of the country. dpa