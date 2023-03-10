The study of development of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse era haunted give it spiritsjust as happens in the story that the game tells: the director, Makoto Shibata revealed it, speaking of how it is common practice to have offices “sanctified” when working on a horror game, which however in this case had not been done .

Welcomed in his remaster with mixed votes, Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse can undoubtedly boast the tense and unsettling atmospheres that characterize the franchise of Fatal Framebut apparently the authors were able to experience firsthand what it’s like to wander around in a cursed place.

“Like that time we were recording sound and a mysterious voice was caught in the background,” Shibata recalled. “We tried to remove her from the etchings, but it ended up giving up because whatever we did kept coming back, and so she stayed in the game!”

While developing the original Wii version, the director said he saw the spirit of a girl who circled a ping-pong table and sang numbers like a nursery rhyme. So he thought it was a message that he had to include in his game of him, and so it was.

Shibata ruthlessly further that the spirit named Kageri Sendo in Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was inspired by Miyamoto-san, a wheelchair-bound figure who sometimes appeared in his dreams, and who he reinterpreted in survival horror as a spirit inspired by the gothic tradition.

“It’s funny that Miyamoto-san hasn’t appeared in my dreams since I put him in the game: maybe gaining a form somehow freed him?”