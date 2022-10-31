KOEI TECMO GAMES shared a new trailer online to announce the release date of PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipsethe last episode of the horror saga announced for the West during Nintendo Direct last September.

Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will arrive in Europe next March 9, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Originally developed for Wii in 2008, Mask of the Lunar Eclipse saw the collaboration with the studio Grasshopper Manufacture by Goichi “SUDA51” Sudapresent as co-director together with Makoto Shibata. Below we can see the new overview trailer with the date.

PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – Overview Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES