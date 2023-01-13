KOEI TECMO GAMES has shared a new gameplay video for the remaster on the net PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipsewhose release is scheduled for the next March 9th worldwide. This video features the producer’s commentary Yutaka Fukaya and the director of the original title Makoto Shibata while playing a segment of “Rogetsu Hall”.

PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – Gameplay

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu