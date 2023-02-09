KOEI TECMO Europe has released a new Story Trailer for PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipsecoming next March 9th. In this chapter we will explore therogetsu island, place where five girls disappeared under mysterious circumstances ten years before the events of the game who, after being found, do not remember anything about this incident. After the death of two of them, Ruka Minazuki, Misaki Aso And Madoka Tsukimori they will decide to pluck up the courage and visit the island again in search of clues about what really happened ten years ago and how it is connected with the deaths of their friends.

In addition to the trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house announces that starting today it is possible to pre-order the digital editions of the game. They are therefore available for purchase there Standard Edition from €49.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition from €64.99, of which you can discover the contents in our previous article. Furthermore, by purchasing the game by March 22, we will get a special costume for a bonus Ruka inspired by Marie Rose Of DEAD OR ALIVE.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe