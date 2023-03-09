KOEI TECMO Europe has released the launch trailer for PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, available today on consoles and PC. Originally released in 2008, this fourth installment of the franchise was curated by none other than Grasshopper Manufacture but it never left the borders of Japan. From today finally all western players will be able to venture into the frightening Rogetsu Islandembellished by a vastly improved graphics sector and from some gameplay changes to make it more current.

Before leaving you to the launch trailer I remind you that PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. As always, we wish you a good viewing!

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe