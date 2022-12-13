KOEI TECMO Europe has unveiled the editions and all the bonuses for those who will buy for PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. For this new version of the highly anticipated survival horror the software house will release a Digital Deluxe Edition which will include the soundtrack, an artbook and the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party costume set. Those who pre-order the game will get the following costumes as a bonus:

Ruka – Fox Mask (white/red)

Ruka – Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat

Misaki – Fox Mask (black/scarlet)

Choshiro – Fox Mask (black/blue)

Choshiro – Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat

It didn’t end there. By purchasing the game by 22 March 2023 we will get a special costume for Ruka as a bonus inspired by Marie Roseone of the fighters of DEAD OR ALIVE. Finally those who own a bailout on their platform PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water will get the accessory “Camera Obscura Hatfor the protagonists.

We leave you now with a short message from the developers reminding you that PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available in Europe from March 9, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe Street Gematsu