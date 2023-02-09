Koei Tecmo has released a trailer dedicated to history Of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, remaster of the homonymous survival horror originally released in 2008 on Wii but never distributed outside the Japanese borders.

As you may have seen, we tried Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse and the experience seemed fascinating but at the same time very datedboth in terms of the technical sector and of the gameplay: an inevitable implication for a re-edition of this type.

Certainly there plot and the setting represent the strengths of the game, which tells the story of a group of friends somehow linked to an abandoned island and an old hotel: two of them died mysteriously, the other three want to understand what happened.

This is what pushes Ruka, Madoka and Misaki to go back to that cursed place, where they will find evil spirits waiting for them ready to drag them with them: to defend themselves they will have to resort to the legendary Camera Obscuraan ancient camera that can capture ghosts and deprive them of their energy.

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be available starting March 9 in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, exclusively in digital format, at the price of € 49.99.