Despite being presented at the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 in the Nintendo Switch version, Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water it will also arrive on all other platforms on the market. Koei Tecmo, in fact, has announced that the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC of Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water will arrive in the course of 2021.

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water, also known as Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Wateravventura, is a horror in which you have to exorcise ghosts with the Camera Obscura and explore the mysterious settings of the ethereal but lethal Mt. Hikami. As various protagonists on your agonizing journey, you can discover the story from different perspectives.

This is the re-proposition of a classic for Wii U, modernized in terms of graphics and enriched with new content, such as costumes and other unlockables. The game will arrive on all platforms by the end of the year.

