The saga of Project Zero is about to return, e will arrive on Nintendo Switch thanks to the just announced Project Zero Maiden of Blackwater, remastered that will arrive on Nintendo’s hybrid platform.

Let’s talk about a game that promises to be really terrifying in this case too, and that has managed to disturb players for many years, but which unfortunately is part of a saga now almost abandoned by the developer.

There remains accordingly to prepare for some truly tremendous views that fully represent this emblematic adventure, while we will have to try not to be terrified by ghosts, ready to strike fear by appearing at any moment.

As always, the player will be called upon to fight ghosts, and Camera Obscura will have to exorcise them, as he explores the icy environments of the deadly Mt. Hikami. As confirmed, the new remastered of Project Zero Maiden of Blackwater will also include new costumes, and will allow – obviously – to live this cold experience also in portability thanks to Nintendo Switch.

Currently, we only know that the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2021, as we haven’t been given a more precise launch window yet. However, luckily the breathtaking trailer has already been uploaded to admire the game’s settings right away, you can find it on the cover of the article.