Service Xbox Game Pass will start with the whole year, including big titles like Injustice 2, Torchlight III, Neoverse, among others; but it took a game that would make a big impact. A game like Among us.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the video game of InnerSloth in systems Microsoft, because although it is confirmed that it will eventually reach Xbox Game Pass, we still don’t know the exact date.

Meanwhile, what we can do is enjoy Project Winter, a cheating game developed by Other Ocean Interactive, which will be available from January 26 on the Game Pass platform, so any Xbox user can purchase it with the service.

Project Winter expands the Among Us experience

Other Ocean He launched Project Winter to the market in 2019 and, although it does not have the popularity that Among us reached last year, it is certainly a game worth trying. Especially if the gameplay of the title of InnerSloth It’s already a bit monotonous to you.

In Project Winter, the main stage is a snowy mountain, which you must travel and explore to obtain resources to help you survive while you wait to be rescued.

The games are online for five to eight players and, as in Among usSome participants will be in charge of carrying out tasks to help their teammates, while others will act as traitors and try to sabotage the rescue of the team.

The main difference of Project Winter is that the characters can receive different roles, in addition to the fact that the games do not end as soon as you discover the traitor.

It is a game in which you must do a true teamwork, so if you have Xbox Game Pass, do not hesitate to check it out.

