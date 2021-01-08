Following the arrival of the first confirmed games for January on Xbox Game Pass, there is great interest in what will arrive in the second half of the month. The next shipment will arrive on January 14, with time to hoard other games that will reach this service. And it is known of some games, such as the remasters of Yakuza or The Medium, that will arrive at the launch to the subscription service. But it has also been confirmed that Project Winter is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

This is a game that has your launch for next January 26 and has confirmed that it will arrive directly to Xbox Game Pass. At least, the trueachievements website has let us know with information about this launch that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on January 26.

Backstab your friends on multiple platforms! Other Ocean is proud to announce that Project Winter will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on January 26, 2021.

What will Project Winter offer? Project Winter is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month to offer a multiplayer experience very close to what is the successful Among Us. It is a game of social deception and survivala, where players are exposed to an icy environment to survive. The group must share a survival experience, but among all of them there are some who will not have that same role. They will be traitors and will have to prioritize their own survival over that of the group.

The similarities with Among Us are there, and the rest of the players, those who must seek the survival of the group, must discover those traitors. As they go collecting resources, repairing targets and facing nature, the traitors will gain strength as the game progresses and their objective will be to stop the survivors from their tasks. We will have to be very attentive, because cooperation is really important to achieve Reach survival and enable the final escape route. You can learn more about Project Winter at its official website, where we can see that its arrival is scheduled for both Xbox, Playstation and Switch consoles, as well as PC via Steam.

But the most interesting thing is that Project Winter is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, more specifically, on January 26, the day on which it is scheduled to launch.