The authors are Celso Russomanno (Republicanos-SP) and Odair Cunha (PT-MG). If approved, it will allow direct sales of miles between consumers

A bill filed on Thursday (October 5, 2023) plans to prevent airlines from keeping consumers’ miles. The idea is that there is no expiration date for these credits. Read the complete of the text (PDF – 123 kB).

The authors of the project are the deputies Celso Russomanno (Republicanos-SP) and Odair Cunha (PT-MG). There is still no date for voting on the Consumer Protection Commissionin the Chamber of Deputies.

In addition to preventing points from losing their validity, the project also regulates the direct sale of miles – currently, it is not allowed. If the company finds that there has been a sale, it can cancel the ticket issued under these conditions.

Here is what the project says:

“Art. 3rd – Airlines that offer frequent flyer programs are prohibited from:

“I – prohibit or limit the sale of miles or points by the consumer;

“II – make the transfer of miles or points by the consumer to someone else conditional on the payment of fees;

“III – assign an expiration date for the use of miles or points by the consumer;

“IV – cancel or suspend the accounts of program users, unless fraud has been proven to have occurred; It is

“V – cancel tickets issued with miles or points, unless fraud has been proven.”

Russomanno stated that the project aims to make the consumer the owner of miles. He declared that it was wrong to say that this was a benefit: “All points programs have an annual fee. And when you don’t use it, the airline makes it available for sale. But if the consumer does this, they prohibit”.

The Republican deputy states that the reaction between pro-government and opposition congressmen was positive. Russomanno’s assessment is that there will be no difficulties in approving the text.

“The way the deputies are angry, and how everyone is left holding their own, I believe there is no need for a political agreement. I’m going to talk to the leaders, but it seems to me that there is interest in voting”, he stated.

O Power360 contacted Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines) to ask if it would like to comment on bill 4,880 of 2023. Through its press office, the association informed that it does not issue opinions on projects, provisional measures and issues in processing.

123 MILES

The project was created in response to the case of 123Milhas, which went bankrupt and caused losses to a number of consumers who had purchased tickets.

The case was included in the Cryptocurrency CPI. In August, the company’s banking and tax secrecy was broken. Subsequently, other companies that operated by reselling miles, such as MaxMilhas, began to have problems.

The project aims to create direct trade at these points. And prevent companies from changing the rules from one moment to the next. It would take 6 months in advance.