Text also considers an act of impropriety to fail to complement Fundeb; proposal pending in the Chamber of Deputies

Bill 961/23, by deputy Professor Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP), characterizes as administrative dishonesty noncompliance with norms that regulate the professional wage floor, especially in the areas of education and health. The proposal is pending in the Chamber of Deputies.

The penalty for the responsible public agent, according to the Law of Administrative Improbity, is the payment of a fine and the prohibition of contracting with the public power, or of receiving benefits, or incentives for 4 years.

The project also considers an act of impropriety, with the same penalty, failing to complement Fundeb (Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education). This complementation is made by the Union to the States with less investments in education. Part of this amount goes towards the remuneration of basic education professionals.

RESISTANCE

Professor Luciene Cavalcante claims that there is resistance on the part of public authorities to pay the minimum wage to professionals. She cites as an example the “repeated non-compliance by city halls and states with the national teaching floor”regulated by Law 11.738/08.

“The project reaffirms the obligation of the public agent to comply with the law and generates legal consequences in case of non-compliance, given the damage caused to the public service with the devaluation of its professionals”said the deputy.

PROCESSING

The proposal will be dispatched for analysis by the House committees.

With information from Chamber Agency.