The PL (bill) 102 of 2024, under analysis in the Chamber, makes the burial of fetal losses and stillborn babies mandatory, regardless of the gestational age of the fetus. If approved, cremation of the fetus will be permitted, and it is prohibited to dispose of it in accordance with the “human dignity”, as the author of the text argues, the deputy Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES).

Today, the law 6,015 of 1973 establishes that no burial is carried out without an official death certificate. A decree from the Ministry of Health (116 of 2009) provides the rules for the procedure. The rule determines that, in fetal deaths, doctors who provided care to the mother are obliged to provide a death certificate when the pregnancy lasts 20 weeks or more or the fetus has a body weight equal to or more than 500 grams, and/ or height equal to or greater than 25 centimeters.

“Omission of the law”

Messias Donato considers the rule “confusing and subject to different interpretations”. In the deputy’s assessment, “the law is silent regarding the fate to be given to fetal losses, especially early and intermediate ones, with only a recommendation that the doctor provide a death certificate in cases of fetal loss”.

According to the congressman, these fetuses are often sent to hospital for collection, receiving “equivalent to garbage”, which considered “is unacceptable and ethically reprehensible”. For Donato, dignified burial demonstrates respect for life and the loss suffered by his parents.

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character by the Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

With information from Chamber Agency.