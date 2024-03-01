Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 18:38

The Chamber's Consumer Protection and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees analyze the proposal that allows the consumer to buy a product at the value of another when its price is not displayed. The text of the bill says that “good faith and transparency are essential pillars in consumer relations”.

Bill No. 5762/2023, authored by deputy Amom Mandel (Cidadania-AM), proposes changes to Law No. 10,962/2024, which regulates the display of products and services for consumers. According to the text, although the law establishes that prices are set on goods for sale in a legible manner, there is no specific rule for cases in which the value of the product is absent.

The author of the proposal argues that this gap allows for the “deliberate practice of hiding the prices of cheaper products as a way of inducing consumers to buy more expensive products”. And in case of discrepancy between the value displayed and the billing system, the legislation requires that the lower of them prevail. Without the possibility for the consumer to check the value, there is no way to guarantee this right, he explains.

The text under discussion aims to curb such conduct and guarantee consumers the right provided for in the Consumer Protection Code, which ensures clear information about products, such as quantity, characteristics and price.

According to the proposal, in the absence of the value of a specific item, the buyer can purchase it for the same price as another product nearby, if this is beneficial.

The project is analyzed conclusively by the committees, that is, it does not need to go through the House plenary.