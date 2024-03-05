Under analysis in the 1st Permanent Committee on Constitutional Affairs of the Italian parliament, the bill presented by the government senator, Roberto Menia (Fratelli d'Italia party)which limits the acquisition of citizenship for descendants, could impact millions of people in Brazil.

If approved, the text determines that the recognition of Italian citizenship without the need to reside in the country can be done up to the third generation (great-grandchildren), as long as it is proven that the applicant speaks the Italian language.

The applicant will have to present a B1 Italian level certificate, which certifies that the candidate is able to maintain a dialogue and write on general and current topics.

If the applicant's relationship exceeds the third generation, the applicant must reside in Italy for at least one year.

Currently, Brazilians of Italian origin who apply for citizenship through kinship do not need to worry about generational limits. According to data from the Italian Embassy in Brazil, there are currently around 30 million descendants of Italians living in Brazil.

“For years, the Ministry of the Interior has reported an increase in cases of falsification or counterfeiting of documents and civil status certificates used in processes of recognition of citizenship by blood rights and recommends that municipalities exercise extreme caution when acquiring and evaluating these documents, inviting the civil registry to verify the authenticity of the documentation produced through our Consulates. From the Consulates themselves we often know about citizenships granted to people born abroad who cannot say a single word in Italian, who have not spoken Italian for generations and who have essentially ephemeral, if not zero, ties with Italy”, says an excerpt from the project.

The project was presented in June 2023, but remained at a standstill in the Commission until the end of January this year, when it entered analysis.

When commenting on the proposal last year, Senator Roberto Menia said that “there are those who, because of ten generations ago, claim to be Italian and have the right to an Italian passport, which allows them to go to Miami and enter the European Union”.

“Citizenship is a serious thing, as is national belonging and Italianness. It means adhering to a series of unwritten principles that include the way you are, the values ​​you believe in and the language you speak”, added Menia.

The advancement of the proposal has raised criticism from the opposition, which accuses Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration of not being “friendly to Italian descendants”.

“Some mistakenly thought that a right-wing government would be more friendly to Italian descendants and close its doors to immigrants from Africa or Asia. I've always said that a government that doesn't look kindly on immigration would also affect people of Italian descent”, said deputy Fabio Porta to Newspaperthis Tuesday (5).