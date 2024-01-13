Ubisoft has revealed that a public test For “Project U” in early February (1-6) for PC (via Ubisoft Connect) in Europe (including Italy) and North America.
Ubisoft describes the game like this: “Code-named Project U is a new kind of session-based cooperative shooter, where players band together in battles against overwhelming legions of machines. We're excited to invite you to test it and gather your feedback to improve the gaming experience and steer production in the right direction!”
You can do request for participation in the test at this address. Obviously, applying does not mean you will certainly receive access to Project U. Ubisoft will send you an email if you are selected.
The minimum and recommended requirements for Project U
THE minimum requirements to be able to play Project U are the following:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 8 GB
THE recommended requirements instead they are the following:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
The page was already available previously, but Ubisoft has updated the requirements and, now that the test is approaching, it has been revealed in more detail when it will be available. It has also been confirmed that the game will have lyrics in Italian. Ubisoft also specifies that the test will be subject to a confidentiality agreement, so you will not be able to talk about what you will experience.
The confidentiality agreement for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, however, has been removed: you can talk about it freely.
