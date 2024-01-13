Ubisoft has revealed that a public test For “Project U” in early February (1-6) for PC (via Ubisoft Connect) in Europe (including Italy) and North America.

Ubisoft describes the game like this: “Code-named Project U is a new kind of session-based cooperative shooter, where players band together in battles against overwhelming legions of machines. We're excited to invite you to test it and gather your feedback to improve the gaming experience and steer production in the right direction!”

You can do request for participation in the test at this address. Obviously, applying does not mean you will certainly receive access to Project U. Ubisoft will send you an email if you are selected.