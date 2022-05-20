FuRyu launched a website containing a countdown (which will end today 20 May 2022) for PROJECT-TRITRIa new action role-playing game developed by Three Rings. The extended reveal will officially take place on May 26 and the title has been confirmed for consoles PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switch.

On the site there is some information about the team working on the project, some plot hints and a file that reveals more specific details about the story and characters. The figures working on the project come from well-known sagas such as Nobuteru Yuuki (TRIALS of MANA, CHRONO CROSS) to the game world design e Yuura Kubota (OCTOPATH TRAVELER, BRAVELY DEFAULT II) to work on the scenarios. In the specifications of the file on the site it is also possible to read the launch period of the title, which is the second quarter of 2022.

PROJECT-TRITRI it will be playable by up to three players and aims to revive the atmosphere of the 90s RPGs in a modern way.

