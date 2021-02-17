An all-new SRPG cast in the mold of classics such as Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics is coming in the shape of Project Triangle Strategy, a Nintendo Switch exclusive that’s slated for release in 2022.

It’s a successor of sorts to Octopath Traveler, the classically trained JRPG that came out for Switch in 2018, complete with a gorgeous mix of 3D and 2D artwork.

Project Triangle Strategy sees a switch-up in genre to more strategic RPG action. While it’s not out until next year, you’re able to sample a demo available right now on the eShop.