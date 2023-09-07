Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 22:15

The Human Brain Project (HBP) – one of the largest research initiatives ever funded by the European Union – has come to an end after ten years. The project involved around 500 scientists and cost 600 million euros (something around R$ 3 billion).

The original objective, which was beyond audacious, was not achieved: to be able to recreate a complete model of the human brain on a computer. But scientists point to some important achievements.

During that time, scientists who participated in the project published several studies and made significant advances in neuroscience, such as creating detailed 3D maps of at least 200 regions of the brain, developing implants to treat blindness and using supercomputers to model functions such as memory. and awareness, ensuring advances in treatments for various conditions.

The project, however, failed to fulfill its promise of simulating the entirety of the human brain – a goal that, at first, seemed impossible to many scientists. The project changed direction several times and its scientific results ended up being very “fragmented”, in the words of Yves Frégnac, one of the participating scientists. In its analysis, the project did not achieve a comprehensive and original understanding of the brain: “I don’t see the brain; I see parts of the brain,” said Frégnac in an interview with the journal Nature.

“This goal of simulating the human brain on a computer was very ambitious, impossible within that ten-year period of time,” said neuroscientist Stevens Rehen, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and the Instituto D’or de Pesquisa ( Idor). “There was a lot of significant progress (mapping of brain regions, neural implants), but there was a lack of focus and integration between the parts, leaving fragmentation and important scientific contributions, but disconnected.”

Already in the first year, there were problems. The project’s founder and former director, neuroscientist Henry Markram of the Swiss Institute of Technology in Lausanne, said HBP would be able to reconstruct and simulate the human brain at the cellular level within ten years. At first, the promise raised a lot of skepticism among specialists, but it was certainly fundamental for the project to receive a good part of its funding.

As neuroscientist Timothy O’Leary of the University of Cambridge said in an interview with Nature“it’s not clear that the HBP would have gotten all this funding without some kind of ridiculously ambitious goal”.

Neuroscientist Roberto Lent, professor emeritus at UFRJ and researcher at Idor, agrees with his colleague. “There are 86 billion neurons in the brain, there are ten thousand synapses per neuron, resulting in a total of 860 trillion connections that change at all times depending on the environment”, enumerated Lent. “From the beginning it seemed like an unattainable goal given the technology available. But that ambition was sold to the financiers and they got a lot of money. As they did not deliver on the original promise, they began to change objectives.”

In fact, already in 2014, members of the project’s executive committee decided to change part of the objectives, eliminating an entire field of research in cognitive neuroscience. As a result, 18 laboratories abandoned the project. Disputes over funding prompted around 150 participants to sign a letter of protest, asking the European Commission to reconsider the project’s proposals for a second round of funding.

An independent board of experts was then created to assess how the project was being run and to review its scientific objectives. The committee recommended that the HBP should reassess and better articulate its scientific goals and reintegrate cognitive neuroscience into research themes. A new executive committee was created, this time with more people.

Despite the problems, the project achieved some important goals. By developing and combining 3D maps of around 200 regions of the cortex and other deeper structures, HBP scientists were able to create an Atlas of the Human Brain, which shows how the brain is organized at the most different levels, from its cellular and molecular architecture down to its functional modules and connectivity.

With the atlas, scientists were able to identify six previously unknown brain regions that contribute to memory, language, attention and music processing.

They also managed to develop an algorithm capable of building models of some brain regions from microscopic images. Using this tool, they were able to create a detailed map of a region of the hippocampus, an area important for memory. The map contains about five million neurons and 40 billion synapses.

HBP has also managed to translate some of its discoveries into clinical applications, customizing models of the brain to improve therapies for epilepsy and Parkinson’s.

“There were many interesting results”, stated Roberto Lent. “One of them was the development of neuronal analysis tools that didn’t exist before, colored markers for different neurons with which we can see how the connections happen. These biochemical neuron-tracking tools are already widely used.”

“It’s not that it was negative, they just sold an objective that they couldn’t deliver”, concluded Lent. “But research is like that, we have a hypothesis that may or may not be confirmed. This does not mean that we waste time, we discover many things along the way.