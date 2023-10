French President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Sunday (29) that his government is working to include abortion in the French Constitution by 2024.

Macron said his new bill on the topic will be presented later this week to France’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, and by the end of the year to France’s Council of Ministers.

Through his official account on X (formerly Twitter), the French president said that in “2024 the ‘freedom of women’ to resort to abortion will be irreversible”.

The announcement comes weeks after Macron said in a speech at the Constitutional Council on October 4 that he wanted to include abortion in the country’s Magna Carta “as quickly as possible.”

A bill to include abortion in the French Constitution, developed and supported by left-wing parties, was also approved by the country’s National Assembly in November last year, but is still facing discussions.

The new abortion bill presented by Macron aims to resolve the debates that are still on the agenda and allows him to convene a special session of the National Assembly and the Senate at the Palace of Versailles to approve the constitutional amendment. This method also allows for the approval of the constitutional amendment by three-fifths of the vote. The new text of the bill had been under development for months.

Abortion has been decriminalized in France since 1975, and legislative change last year also extended the deadline for carrying out the procedure by up to 14 weeks.

Discussions about the project in this sense arose after the United States Supreme Court annulled, in June 2022, the ruling in the case Roe vs. Wade, allowing American states to legislate freely on abortion. This decision motivated several states to reactivate or pass pro-life laws.