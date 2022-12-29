17ZHE Studio, Chinese team, released a 45 minute video through which we see the gameplay Of Project: The Perceivera new open-world action game confirmed for PlayStation 5 that echoes the style of Ghost of Tsushima and Sekiro.

The long video is commented by the developers in Chinese, but has English subtitles. The gameplay is mostly based on fights, with our protagonist who, with his white weapon, performs a series of attacks and deflections to defeat his opponents. The game pace is very fast and easily resembles games like Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima for obvious reasons.

You can too jump and climb ledges, to be able to explore the Project: The Perceiver map vertically. The three-dimensionality of the areas shown is interesting and could also allow a more strategic approach to the fights, bypassing and surprising opponents from different angles.

In the video there are various clashes, including a very interesting boss, a very agile warrior capable of attacking, jumping and hitting with a thrown weapon, thus forcing us to regularly deflect many blows. He sure looks like a powerful foe, as even the developers of Project: The Perceiver struggled to defeat him.

Project: The Perceiver it doesn’t have a release date for the moment. To find out even more, we leave you to our in-depth special.