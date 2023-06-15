Estadão Contenti

06/15/2023 – 12:24

The bill by federal deputy Danielle Cunha (União Brasil-RJ) that makes discrimination against politicians a crime, under penalty of up to 4 years in prison, was approved on the night of this Wednesday, 14th, in the Chamber. In lightning voting, he received 252 votes in favor and 163 against. Now, PL 2720/23 goes to the Senate.

To be approved, ordinary bills, such as PL 2720/23, need a simple majority. It is necessary that the number of favorable votes be greater than half of the parliamentarians present in the collegiate, provided that the quorum of the session has an absolute majority of the senators present. If the project approved in the House is changed in the Senate, it returns to the House of origin for review by the deputies.

After approval in both the House and the Senate, the bill will be sent to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The petista will have 15 working days to sanction or veto – totally or partially. In case of vetoes, they are analyzed by the National Congress and can be overturned by parliamentarians. For this, an absolute majority of deputies (257) and senators (41) is required.

Understand the bill

Presented by Dani Cunha, the PL underwent changes with a replacement made by Deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), the project’s rapporteur. Cajado’s version reduced what was understood to be the process of discriminating against politically exposed persons (PEPs).

The approved proposal says that politicians, judges, relatives and even people linked to authority cannot suffer discrimination because they respond to proceedings or investigations, whether due to corruption, impropriety or other investigations. The protection granted to so-called politically exposed persons, according to the project that is now going to the Senate, is valid for five years after the authority leaves office. The article that made it a crime to insult the investigated authority was removed from the text by the deputies.























