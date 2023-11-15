Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 17:01

The bill that establishes the National Policy on the Rights of Populations Affected by Dams (Pnab) was approved by the Federal Senate last Tuesday, 14th, and now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for sanction. It is the last step before the proposal becomes law. The text covers both industrial and mineral production dams and hydroelectric dams.

The rapporteur of PL 2,788/2019, senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), states that he accepted the text as he received it from the Chamber to speed up approval. Reducing the legislative process, according to the senator, aims to end the wait for families victims of dam accidents in Mariana and Brumadinho (MG), who have been waiting for reparation and justice for years. Only minor changes to the wording were made.

The project was proposed by deputy Zé Silva (Solidariedade-MG) in 2019. The Chamber of Deputies took just over a month to pass it to the Senate, where it has been processed since then.

The text establishes that in the case of an incident (minor damage) or accident (major damage), the principle of the centrality of the victim’s suffering must be considered. This is a legal-philosophical principle that emphasizes that victims of human rights are not only objects of protection, but subjects of law who must actively participate in the reparation process.

If sanctioned, the law will make entrepreneurs responsible for consequences in the areas of health, environmental sanitation, housing and education in the municipalities that will receive the construction workers. The same goes for the municipality that receives people affected in a possible episode of dam collapse or leak.

The project points out ten situations that constitute someone being considered a victim hit by a dam. According to the text, the population that suffers at least one of them will be considered victims. Some are:

– Loss of property or possession of property;

– Devaluation of these lots;

– Loss of productive capacity of land;

– Prolonged interruption or change in water quality that affects supply;

– Loss of sources of income and work.

There are also specific rights for those affected who derived their income from family farming, as compensation for compulsory displacement and intangible losses.