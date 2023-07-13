The bill promoted by Republicans that for the first time does not include resources for Colombia continued to advance its course through the United States House of Representatives.

The project in question, which is where the legislative vehicle for the resources that the US gives to the country for the fight against drugs and other programs, was approved this Wednesday afternoon by the Appropriations Commission of the lower house and was ready for its final processing in the plenary of this body.

“The Committee notes with appreciation the deep and longstanding relationship between the United States and the people of Colombia, including the Colombian Armed Forces and the Colombian National Police. However, the Committee has strong concerns about the policies and detrimental relationships of the Petro Administration, who are at odds with US security and economic interests, and is carefully monitoring signs of strains on the rule of law and judicial independence. Therefore, the Committee defers consideration of funding for Colombia,” it says the text of the project, which was known by this newspaper.

The legislation adds that Given “the historic and special relationship between the United States and Colombia, the Committee will continue to review events and policies as the appropriations process progresses in the hope of seeing favorable actions to support a positive re-engagement.”.

The project had already been approved 15 days ago by the Appropriations Subcommittee for Foreign Operations, chaired by Republican Mario Díaz-Balart.

At this Wednesday’s hearing, Díaz-Balart once again insisted on his reasons for deferring the aid. “I personally have been one of the most steadfast when it comes to supporting Colombia. Unfortunately, the current trajectory under the Petro government is increasingly contrary to our national and security interests,” the legislator said.

According to Diaz-Blart, the decision to defer does not necessarily imply the exclusion of funds for the country. But its restitution would depend on the steps that President Petro’s government takes from now on.

His position was joined by Democrat Henry Cuellar of Texas. “We want to support Colombia but first we must review and I’m sure we can come up with something later,” Cuellar said.

Marc Pocan, another Democrat on the committee, came out in open opposition to the position of the Republicans and Cuellar.

According to this legislator, “Colombia is one of the region’s best friends and President Petro has been working with us on very important aspects, and he was elected through a free and legal process. However, Because we don’t like some of his friends, we are reacting in the wrong way. What they are doing on the immigration issue by welcoming thousands of Venezuelans is something with which they are helping us tremendously, but with this we are sending the wrong message,” Pocan said.

For this legislator, by not approving any type of aid, he would be abandoning the fight against drugs that Republicans defend so much. “All the rhetoric we used to talk about concerns about opioids and fentanyl but now you say you don’t care if coke comes across our border?” the congressman asked.

At stake are some US $440 million, which is the amount of what has been approved on average for the country in recent years.

And that includes funds for the fight against drugs, alternative development, demining, support for the armed forces, protection of human rights, implementation of peace agreements and strengthening of justice, among other things.

Although Díaz-Balart did not close the door on aid for the country, and many see his approach as a pressure strategy, since it would be inconceivable for the US to “definance” Colombia from one year to the next, it is most likely that the project will be approved in its current form when it reaches plenary.

The bill also reduces Biden’s request for foreign operations by nearly 25 percent and also excludes aid for key organizations at the UN, the World Health Organization and others.

Given that the Democrats are advancing their own appropriations bill in the Senate, where they are the majority, it is taken for granted that both aid for Colombia and for these organizations will be included in their version.

Therefore, the final decision, which is not expected before the end of the year, will come from a conciliation commission made up of both Chambers where they must iron out the differences.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington