The Instituto TIM Battery, aimed at young people with disabilities, will meet in person today (2) for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, just over two years ago. At the head of the group will be drum master Mangueirinha, a percussionist known for his work with Naná Vasconcelos and Carlinhos Brown, and drum director of the Cordão do Boitatá block.

The free rehearsal and open to the public starts at 11 am, at Centro da Música Carioca Artur da Távola, in Tijuca, north of Rio de Janeiro. The presentations will also feature monitor musicians and interpreters of the Brazilian Sign Language (Libras).

The Instituto TIM Drum was created in 2010 as part of the TIM Música nas Escolas project, with the objective of promoting the musical initiation of deaf children and adolescents, using percussion instruments from a samba school drums.

As of 2013, the group was also open to children and young people with or without other disabilities.

The project offers percussion, singing and dancing workshops. Students learn drumstick technique and play interactive games exploring attention, concentration, perception, and the basics of rhythm, timing, and pacing.

In addition to this Saturday’s rehearsal, two more open rehearsals are planned, on April 9 and 16. On April 30th it will be the closing event of the 2021/2022 season of the project. Performances are always at 10 am, at the Artur da Távola Music Center.

The Instituto TIM Battery project is carried out by Novo Traço Entretenimento, in partnership with the TIM Institute, through the State Cultural Incentive Law.

