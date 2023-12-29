CI Games, producer of Lords of the Fallen, is working on Project Survivecode name of a survival horror RPG based on open world, and some time ago a job announcement for the search for a combat designer revealed new details about the game.

Having completed work together with Hexworks on Lords of The Fallen, which is expected to generate revenues of 100 million dollars, the publisher is dedicating itself to an ambitious and original projectaccording to his own words, focused precisely on combat and the depth of the enemies.

The RPG elements of the title seem represented by the probable possibility of improving the level of weapons and creating different builds for the protagonist, while the hand-to-hand battles typical of survival horror are mentioned.

That's not all: in the announcement there are references to the potential presence of microtransactions and multiplayer elements, for example a cooperative mode. The graphics engine used for the title isUnreal Engine 5as already revealed last year.